NPFL: Rangers Vice Captain Ogbonda Confident Ahead Matchday-2 Clash With Warri Wolves

Rangers International Vice Captain, Evans Ogbonda, a former Bendel Insurance forward, has voiced his confidence that the Flying Antelopes are “battle ready” for Sunday’s NPFL matchday two showdown against hosts Warri Wolves at the Delta State University football pitch, Ozoro, Completesports.com reports.

Ogbonda is in his debut season with the eight-time Nigerian champions following a 2025 summer transfer from Bendel Insurance of Benin, fondly called the Benin Arsenal. He was welcomed into the Rangers fold with the Vice Captain’s armband.

Fans Assured Of Rangers’ Determination

Ogbonda assured the club’s fans that the selected squad for the ‘Battle of Ozoro’ is fired up and ready to secure a positive result against the newly promoted Seasiders, who stunned Katsina United with a shock away victory on the opening day of the season.

“We’re ready. We are going out there to get a good result,” Ogbonda began.

“Since they (Warri Wolves) went away (to Katsina United) to get a result on matchday one while we drew at home, we can also go to Ozoro and get a point or points.

“We are battle ready and we assure our fans that we have the belief and mentality that we can do it.

“Everybody is okay and fine for this fixture and anybody chosen by the coach will deliver the goods. We are well motivated.”

Rangers’ New-Look Squad Still Blending

Rangers signed a host of new players during the transfer window, and Ogbonda admitted that the team might need some time to fully gel.

“The large number of new players in the squad is taking time to blend, but the talent available will lead us to pick a top-three finish at the close of the campaign if we miss the trophy by any chance,” he added.

Rangers Eye Repeat Of Last Ozoro Triumph

Rangers will be hoping to replicate their last performance at this venue, where they secured all three points against Warri Wolves. A positive result in Ozoro would provide a much-needed boost after their home draw on the opening day of the 2025/2026 NPFL season.

By Sab Osuji



