Onuachu Disappointed With Trabzonspor’s Draw With Samsunspor

Paul Onuachu can’t hide his disappointment after Trabzonspor were held to a 1-1 draw by Samsunspor on Sunday.

Onuachu opened scoring for the Claret and Blue in the 16th minute of the thrilling contest.

Marius Mouandilmadji however equalised for Samsunspor two minutes from time.

Onuachu Rues Missed Chances

The Nigeria international declared that they paid for their poor marksmanship in the game.

“It was a game we actually deserved to win. Overall, we played a good game,” Onuachu said after the game.

“We had some opportunities that could have taken the win. If we had taken advantage of the opportunities we had in the second half, we could have finished the match earlier and pulled the plug.

“That’s football. Unfortunately, we only got one point.”

Tactical Change

Onuachu was substituted in the second half despite his impressive performance.

“It’s a tactical change. I put in a lot of effort in the first half. Due to fatigue, our coach decided to substitute me. Of course, I understand people expect me to score a lot of goals,”he added.

“I contribute both with my fighting and my goals. My priority is always to contribute to the team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



