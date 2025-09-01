Chukwueze Arrives London Ahead Fulham Transfer

Samuel Chukwueze has arrived London ahead of his permanent transfer to Premier League club Fulham from AC Milan, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze, according to The Times, is expected to undergo medical test at Fulham on Monday (today).

The Nigeria international’s move to the Whites is expected to be completed for a fee of around €25 million, including bonuses.

The 26-year-old will join his international teammates Calvin Bassey, and Alex Iwobi at the Craven Cottage.

Chukwueze linked up with AC Milan from Spanish club Villarreal in 2023, signing a five-year contract.

The winger was an important player in Spain, helping the club lift the Europa League in 2020-21 but he failed to impress at the San Siro.

In 69 appearances for the Rossoneri in all competitions, Chukwueze has scored just eight goals and has failed to truly make his mark.

By Adeboye Amosu



