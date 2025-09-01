Christantus Uche Set To Join Crystal Palace

Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche is set to join Premier League club Crystal Palace, reports Completesports.com.

According to reliable transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Nigeria international is already in London to complete the move.

“Christantus Uche, in London to sign at Crystal Palace today as deal is now verbally agreed,” Romano wrote on X.

“Getafe expect all formal steps to be respected on Monday to sell Uche.”

The 22-year-old was earlier expected to join another Premier League club, Wolverhampton Wanderers before his representatives pulled out of the move.

The attacking midfielder moved to Getafe from Ceuta last summer, and scored four times in 33 league appearances.

He has already registered one goal, and an assist for the Azuolones in LaLiga this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



