Martin Confirms Dessers Will Leave Rangers

Rangers head coach Russell Martin has confirmed Cyriel Dessers is on his way out of Rangers, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers featured as a substitute in the Light Blues Old Firm derby draw with Celtic on Sunday.

Martin confirmed after the game that the Nigeria international has played his last game for the club.

Dessers’ Final Game For Rangers

“Cyriel has probably played his last game for us,” the Rangers boss told BBC Scotland.

“We’ve agreed something with another club. We’ll see how that develops in the next 24 hours.”

Next Destination

Dessers is reportedly heading to Greek Super League giants Panathinaikos.

Rangers are said to have agreed a €5m deal with Panathinaikos for the forward.

The 30-year-old arrived Ibrox two years ago from Serie A club Cremonese in a deal worth €4.5m.

The striker scored 52 goals in 116 appearances for Rangers.

