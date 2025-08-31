2026 WCQ: Rwanda Arrive Uyo Tuesday For Super Eagles Showdown

The Amavubi of Rwanda will arrive Lagos on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The players, and their officials will land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport aboard a Rwandair Airline flight at 1.15pm.

The contingent will then proceed to Uyo at 4pm.

They will be received on arrival at the Victor Attah International Airport by officials of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and Rwanda Embassy in Nigeria.

Read Also:SPL: Nwabali In Action As Chippa United Fall To Orlando Pirates At Home

Saturday’s showdown at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium comes five months and two weeks after the Super Eagles defeated the Amavubi 2-0 in the latter’s home ground in Kigali in a Matchday 5 encounter.

It also comes nine months and two weeks after an inspired Amavubi came from behind to defeat the Super Eagles 2-1 in a 2025 AFCON final-day qualification match at the same Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Amavubi, the win did not earn them qualification, as Benin Republic took the second ticket from the group behind Nigeria, after drawing with Libya in Tripoli.

While the Amavubi have a date with bottom-placed Zimbabwe on Matchday 8, the Super Eagles must fly to Bloemfontein to confront group leaders South Africa.



