    Man City Midfielder Out For Two Months With Injury

    James AgberebiBy Updated:

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed French midfielder Rayan Cherki has been ruled out for two months through injury, BBC Sport reports.

    The 22-year-old signed in June for an initial fee of £30.45m from Ligue 1 side Lyon and scored on his Premier League debut in a 4-0 win at Wolves, before starting the loss to Tottenham last weekend.

    Cherki was absent on Sunday when City were handed their second loss in a row with a 2-1 defeat at Brighton.

    Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike will take Cherki’s place in Didier Deschamps’ France squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers.

    According to a post from France’s official X account, external, Cherki has a “quadriceps tear”.

    The injury means he will miss the first Manchester derby of the new campaign on Sunday, 14 September.

    Cherki was in the Lyon side beaten by Manchester United 5-4 in an enthralling Europa League encounter.


