Arsenal’s Brand Of Football Under Arteta Ugly –Man United Legend

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has branded Arsenal’s style of football under Mikel Arteta as Ugly.

Liverpool edged out the Gunners 1-0 at Anfield and top the Premier League table with nine points.

Dominik Szoboszlai was the hero for the Reds as his late strike off a world class free-kick secured the win for the league champions.

The result means Arsenal drop to third in the league, after three matches played already.

Speaking after the encounter Schmeichel stated that he wanted Arsenal to lose the game and believes that Arteta is not letting his team play football.

The legendary Dane was upset with Arsenal at halftime and after the match, revealing that he was rooting for Liverpool against Arsenal.

“I have never in my life ever wanted a team to win a game of football more than Liverpool today,” he said.

“Arsenal bring an ugly brand of football to our game! Arteta… Let your team play football! Let them loose, let them be free! I am absolutely convinced that if Arteta does this, they will win more games.”

Arsenal would hope to bounce back from the defeat against Liverpool when they face Nottingham Forest at the Emirates after the international break.

Forest saw their unbeaten start to the league season ended following a 3-0 loss to West Ham at the City Ground on Sunday.



