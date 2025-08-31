NPFL: Enyimba Pip Tornadoes, Katsina United Beat Plateau Away

Enyimba defeated Niger Tornadoes 1-0 for their first win of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season.

Joseph Abiodun’s sixth minute strike separated both teams on the night.

Former champions Rivers United recorded a 1-0 victory over Kwara United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The hosts got their goal through Ubong Friday in the 22nd minute.

Wisdom Magbisa, and Ofem Nneoyi were on target as Bayelsa United beat Barau FC 2-0 at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars and Wikki Tourists battled to a 1-1 draw.

Ahmed Lamido opened scoring for Wikki Tourists in the 12th minute.

Mustapha Umar levelled scores for the hosts on the dot of 45 minutes.

Katsina United recorded the only away win of the day edging past Plateau United 2-1 in Jos.

Sadiq Abubakar gave Katsina United the lead in the 12th minute, while Uche Collins doubled the advantage on the hour mark.

Gideon Monday reduced the deficit for the hosts 19 minutes from time.

Warri Wolves defeated Rangers 2-0 with Godwin Oham and Prince Ebhohon netting the goals.

In Lagos, Ikorodu City, and El-kanemi Warriors battled to a 0-0 draw.

FULL RESULTS

Bayelsa United FC 2-0 Barau FC

Nasarawa United FC 1-0 Abia Warriors

Enyimba FC 1-0 Niger Tornadoes FC

Rivers United FC 1-0 Kwara United FC

Kano Pillars FC 1-1 Wikki Tourists FC

Plateau United FC 1-2 Katsina United FC

Warri Wolves 2-0 Rangers

Ikorodu City 0-0 El Kanemi Warriors



By Adeboye Amosu



