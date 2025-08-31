Ligue 1: Moffi Features As Le Havre Edge Nice

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was in action as Nice lost 3-1 to Le Havre in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his third appearance for Nice, has scored one goal this ongoing season.



Moffi came on as a substitute for Jeremie Boga in the 67th minute and made an appreciative impact.

Le Havre netted the opening goal in the 13th minute before Nice leveled parity thanks to Peprah Oppong’s goal in the 53rd minute.



However, Ndiaye restored the host lead in the 61st minute before Soumare scored in the 96th minute to take the game beyond Nice reach.



