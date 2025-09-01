NPFL: Ilechukwu Assures Fans Of Rangers Bounce Back In 2025/26 Season

Rangers International Head Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has downplayed the Coal City Flying Antelopes’ slow start to the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), insisting the season could still end in glory, Completesports.com reports.

The eight-time domestic champions have endured one of their worst starts to a campaign, collecting just one point from a possible six in their opening two matches.

After a frustrating goalless draw against newly promoted Kun Khalifat at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on 24 August, Rangers travelled to Warri Wolves in search of their first win. But goals from Godwin Oham (45+3) and Prince Ebhohon (77) condemned Ilechukwu’s side to a 2-0 defeat.

Ilechukwu Accepts Responsibility

Reflecting on the loss, Ilechukwu, who also serves as Super Eagles Assistant Coach, admitted responsibility but urged fans not to lose hope.

“Looking at the position of the team now, we’re not happy and we know our fans and everybody is not happy,” he said.

“But the only thing I can assure you is that we’ll turn things around. I want our fans to still believe in us. Yes, this season is going to be tough, but it will eventually turn out to be one of the best that Rangers fans could be proud of as the league progresses.”

Ilechukwu Decries Poor Pitch Condition At Warri Wolves’ Home

The former MFM FC, Plateau United and Heartland boss criticised the playing surface of Warri Wolves’ Southern Delta University pitch, Ozoro, saying it prevented his team from playing their usual free-flowing football.

“The pitch was so bad that we couldn’t play our normal game. We had to resort to long balls,” he lamented.

However, he refused to use the condition as an outright excuse, stressing both sides faced the same challenge.

Ilechukwu Admits Failed Tactical Gamble

Ilechukwu explained that after Rangers conceded just before half-time, he changed tactics by abandoning his 4-4-2 system and throwing more men forward.

“In the second half, we decided to take more risks by reducing our numbers in midfield to increase our attacking options. Unfortunately, that backfired and resulted in the second goal we conceded.

“I take full responsibility because I felt we needed to get something from the game. That’s football.”

What’s Next For Rangers

Rangers will host Plateau United in their Matchday Three fixture, while Warri Wolves, who currently lead the NPFL table, will visit defending champions Remo Stars.

