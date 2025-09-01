Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ: Bafana Bafana Coach Slams Bloemfontein Pitch Ahead Super Eagles Clash

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has expressed his disappointment regarding the poor state of the Free State Stadium pitch in Bloemfontein ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

    South Africa is scheduled to host their neighbour Lesotho on September 5, before facing a challenging match against the Super Eagles four days later.

    In a recent announcement of his 23-man squad, Broos did not hold back his criticism of the venue, which was expected to be in optimal condition following the COSAFA Cup held there in June.

    “I am a bit disappointed. I was in Bloemfontein and I saw the pitch,” Broos was quoted on iol.co.za.

    “They had six weeks to fix it. I have observed the efforts made by other cities – Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, and Polokwane. I am quite disappointed that they did not do the same.

    “Even the training pitch in Bloemfontein is bad. Lesotho are the host (of the first game), so we can’t really complain. But then we have Nigeria, and we are disappointed.”

    Also Read: 2026 WCQ: Pressure Is On Nigeria, Not South Africa –Bafana Bafana Coach, Hugo Broos

    It’s clear from Broos’s remarks that he is concerned about the implications of a poor pitch on the performance of his team.

    In a strategic shift, Bafana will now stay in Johannesburg from Monday and will only make their way to Bloemfontein on Thursday for their matches.

    Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana are top of Group C on 13 points while the Super Eagles are fourth on seven points.

    In the first leg in Uyo, the Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.