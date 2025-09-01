Former Bundesliga Champions Interested In Awoniyi

Bundesliga club Werder Bremen are interested in Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi on transfer deadline day.

Reports from ‘DeichStube’ (via TransferFeed) suggest that Bremen is also considering Simon Banza from SC Braga as an alternative to bolster their attacking lineup.

This pursuit of a new striker is part of Werder Bremen’s efforts to complete their squad on the final day of the transfer window, with Awoniyi being highlighted as a significant target in their strategy.

Awoniyi’s current contract with Forest extends until June 2027, and Transfermarkt estimates his market value to be €16 million.

It was not the best of campaigns for Awoniyi last season as he managed just one goal in 26 Premier League appearances.

He has not made any appearance this season for Nottingham Forest after three league matches.

The 28-year-old has had a taste of the German topflight in the part when he featured for Mainz and Union Berlin.

He was not included in the Super Eagles squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

Bremen have won the German Bundesliga four times – 1964/1965, 1987/1988, 1992/1993 and 2003/2004.

They have been crowned champions of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) six times, won the now defunct European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1991/1992 and were runners up in the Europa Cup in the 2008/2009 season.



