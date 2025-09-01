Werder Bremen In Talks To Sign Boniface

Bundesliga side Werder Bremen are plotting to sign Victor Boniface on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, Completesports.com reports.

Bremen, according to Sky Sports reporter, Florian Plettenberg are already in talks with Bayer Leverkusen to finalise the deal.

AC Milan pulled out of the move to sign Boniface last week following concerns over his fitness.

The Nigeria international was not included in the matchday squad by Leverkusen last weekend despite returning to training earlier in the week.

Die Werkself are open to letting Boniface leave on loan or a permanent transfer.

Bremen are desperately to boost their attack after a disappointing start to the new season.

They are yet to record a win in three games across all competitions this term.

By Adeboye Amosu



