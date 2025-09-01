Join Bayern Munich, Win More Trophies --Ex Golden Eaglet Star Advises Lookman

Former Golden Eaglets star Sambo Choji believes Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has a big chance of winning more trophies if he joins Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich.



Recall that the Bavarians have approached Atalanta for a loan deal to sign Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, with an option to buy at a significant fee.



The 27-year-old is reportedly open to the move as he seeks a new challenge this summer. While Inter Milan had shown interest earlier, Atalanta are unwilling to sell to a direct Serie A rival.



Lookman has enjoyed a resurgence at Atalanta since joining from RB Leipzig in 2022, becoming one of Europe’s standout attackers.

Speaking with Footy-Africa, Choji stated that the Nigerian international has a whole lot to benefit if he joins Bayern Munich.



“I was excited when I read the news, and I am always excited anytime a Nigerian player goes to the Bundesliga because Germany is like a second home to me,” Choji told Footy-Africa.



“Lookman will definitely become a better player at Bayern as he will be surrounded by world-class players, which he will benefit from. Also, there is always the opportunity to win trophies with the biggest team in Germany, and if he goes there, he will definitely help them win trophies and titles.



“I cannot remember any Super Eagles player who played for them. I hope the deal gets done so that he can play for the biggest club in Germany,” he added.



