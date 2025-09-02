 Unuanel: Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Hope Still Alive

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel believes the Super Eagles’ hope of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup will be revived if the team can overcome Rwanda on Saturday.



The Super Eagles come into a vitally important two-game period sitting fourth in the Group C standings, having won just once in their five matches.



In a chat with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that the team must first defeat Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

“Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is still an open race for all four teams in the group, and I know a win against Rwanda will surely put the Super Eagles in a good position before facing South Africa.



“I am still optimistic that the Super Eagles will squeeze their way to the top after the South Africa game.



“Yes, I know it won’t be easy, but I believe in the Nigerian spirit, and I pray at the end we will all celebrate.”



