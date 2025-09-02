2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Camp Bubbles With 13 Players

13 players are currently at the Super Eagles’ camp in Uyo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, and South Africa, reports Completesports.com.

Captain William Troost-Ekong Amas Obasogie, Felix Agu and Raphael Onyedika were the early arrivals at the team’s Four Points by Sheraton Hotel base on Monday.

According to the team’s media officer, Promise Efoghe, nine more players hit camp on Tuesday morning.

The latest arrivals are; Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ola Aina, and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Others are; Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, Adebayo Adeleye, and Benjamin Fredericks.

The remaining 10 players are expected to arrive camp later today.

The Super Eagles will have their first official training session at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo tonight.

By Adeboye Amosu



