Chukwueze Shifts Attention To Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers After Fulham Transfer

Samuel Chukwueze says he is now firmly focused on Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, and South Africa after completing his move to Fulham, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze joined Fulham on loan from Serie A club AC Milan on Monday.

The winger linked up with his compatriots Calvin Bassey, and Alex Iwobi at the Craven Cottage.

Tough Task Ahead

Nigeria will entertain the Amavubi of Rwanda in a matchday seven encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

The three-time African champions will then face Bafana Bafana of South Africa three years days later in Blomfeinteim.

The Super Eagles currently occupy fourth position in Group C with seven points from six games.

Chukwueze Ready For War

Chukwueze declared that it is important for the Super Eagles to win the upcoming games.

“For now I am just focusing on the game. We need the two games, Rwanda and South Africa.,” Chukwueze told Fulham TV.

“So, I think we have to win the two games to secure our World Cup ticket.”

By Adeboye Amosu



