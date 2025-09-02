2026 WCQ: Rwanda Coach Amrouche Unveils Final Squad For Super Eagles Clash

Amavubi of Rwanda head coach Adel Amrouche on Tuesday unveiled his final 24-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and Warriors of Zimbabwe, reports Completesports.com.

Three players; Claude Smith Kayinbanda, Djabilu Ishimwe, and David Niyo were dropped from the initial 27-man provisional list.

Kayinbanda missed out due to the injury he sustained in Bedford FC’s 2-1 defeat to South Shields last weekend.

The players travelled to Lagos from the Kigali International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Amrouche, and his players will connect another flight to the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo later tonight.

The quartet of Phanuel Kavita, Bonheur Mugisha, Jojea Kwizera, and Clement Buhake will join the rest of the team in Uyo.

Rwanda will take on Nigeria in a matchday seven encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday.

Nigeria defeated the Amavubi 2-0 when both countries clash on matchday five at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali in March.

Galatasaray forward, Victor Osimhen scored both goals for the three-time African champions.

Rwanda occupy second position in Group C with eight points from six games.

By Adeboye Amosu



