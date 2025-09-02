Super Eagles Can Still Qualify For 2026 World Cup — Agu

Alloy Agu, a former Nigeria goalkeeper, has exclusively told Completesports.com that there’s nothing impossible in football, insisting that the Super Eagles can still snatch a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification ticket despite their precarious situation in the Group C standings.

Agu,58, spoke ahead of Nigeria’s crucial World Cup qualifier this weekend in Uyo against Amavubi of Rwanda.

Impossible Is Nothing

Agu insisted that if the coaches, the players and even the government do the right things, Super Eagles could well pick the ticket and hoist the green-white-green in the World Cup finals for the seventh (7th) time following appearances I 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

“Impossible does not exist in the lexicon of the round leather game-football”, Agu began when Completesports.com called him up ahead of Saturday’s clash against Rwanda in Uyo and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana next Tuesday inside the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

“We watched the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal on Sunday. It looked like the game was going to end in a scoreless draw but then, it swung in Liverpool’s favour just minutes to the final whistle.

“So, if you ask me, anything can still happen in the group. It all has to do with everyone-the players, the coaches, the Federation (NFF) and even the various state governments doing what they are supposed to do by coming around the team, supporting them so they can go all the way.

“It all has to start from somewhere, this weekend in Uyo, in the match against Rwanda. A win in the game is important and then we can follow it up with the game away to South Africa”.

Agu Bullish On Super Eagles’ Chance

Agu shrewdly believes with Nigeria’s pool of talents, it won’t be impossible for the West African nation to overcome and seal a place in the Mexico/USA/Canada 2026 FIFA World Cup finals for the seventh time.

By Sab Osuji



