Grimsby Fined £20,000 For Fielding Ineligible Player In Famous Win Against Man United

Grimsby Town have been fined £20,000 for fielding an ineligible player against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

The English Football League (EFL) announced the punishment on Tuesday, stating the League Two outfit failed to register Clarke Oduor in time for their penalty shootout victory over the Red Devils in the second round.

Grimsby needed to submit Oduor’s registration before 12pm on the day of the fixture.

Instead, the documents were submitted just one minute after the deadline.

Luckily for the giant killing side, the EFL determined the punishment would only be a £20,000 fine, half of which is suspended until the end of the season, rather than being tossed out of the competition entirely.

The remaining half of the £20,000 fine would only come into play should Grimsby field an ineligible player for a second time this season.

In an EFL statement, it was confirmed Grimsby self-reported the infraction the day after they had beaten United in a penalty shootout.

“The Board further noted the Club’s non-compliance was not deliberate with no intention to deceive or mislead,” the statement added.

Grimsby issued a statement of their own and put down the clerical error to ‘a computer problem being experienced’ at the club.



