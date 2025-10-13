NPFL: Anaemena Relishes Kun Khalifat’s Feat Of Ending Enyimba’s Unbeaten Run

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Anaemena was on cloud nine on Sunday evening after Kun Khalifat ended Enyimba’s unbeaten run in the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Completesports.com reports.

Nwaokorie’s Exquisite Free-Kick Seals Historic Win For Kun Khalifat

Ebuka Nwaokorie’s stunning free-kick in the 69th minute proved decisive as The Pride of Imolites claimed all three points in the explosive Matchday 8 clash at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

It was the NPFL newcomers’ second win of the season, following their 3–1 thumping of El-Kanemi Warriors in a Matchday 4 fixture held at the Enyimba Stadium, Aba – their then adopted home ground.

Anaemena: ‘A Massive Win Against My Former Club’

Anaemena, who serves as Sporting Director of the newly promoted side, described the victory as “massive”, expressing pride that his team halted Enyimba’s unbeaten streak.

“It was a tough game, but I’m happy that we defeated my former club, Enyimba, and ended their unbeaten run,” Anaemena said.

“It’s a collective performance by the team and a massive win for me personally.

“This victory, I’m sure, will raise the players’ confidence going forward. I’m grateful to the coaches, players, and our loyal fans who stood firmly behind us throughout the game.”

Kun Khalifat Eye Improved Form Against Bayelsa United

Kun Khalifat currently sit 18th on the NPFL table with eight points from eight matches. They will next travel to Yenagoa for a Matchday 9 encounter against 16th-placed Bayelsa United this weekend.

By Sab Osuji



