2026 WCQ: Foster Upbeat Bafana Will Beat, Super Eagles, Cheetahs To Group C Ticket

Lyle Foster remains confident Bafana Bafana can still earn a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite failing to beat Zimbabwe in their last game.

South Africa were held to a 0-0 draw by the Warriors in a matchday nine encounter in Durban last week Friday.

Bafana Bafana’s chances are no longer in their own hands following the stalemate.

A win over Rwanda in their last Group C tie on Tuesday, coupled with a Nigeria victory over Benin in Uyo would seal South Africa’s place at the mundial , while a draw between Nigeria and Benin could also be enough if Bafana win by two or more goals.

Foster In Confident Mood

“Obviously it wasn’t the result we wanted. We believed we would get a different result, but it wasn’t to be,” Foster said. “It’s how it goes sometimes, we played really well, it was just unfortunate,” Foster was quoted by Supersport.

“The mood in the camp is still good and we know it is far from over. We play on Tuesday and if we get the result there, and other things work for us (we will qualify).

“It’s just about focusing on the next one, the past is the past, it is time to move forward.”

Rallying Call To Supporters

Foster urged supporters to back the national team see them over the line in Mbombela.

“There is no reason to feel despondent. There is still so much to play for. The support we have had has been great, we just ask for the same (in Mbombela). This is the most important (game) so we ask the supporters to come out in numbers,” added the forward.

By Adeboye Amosu



