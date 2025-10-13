NPFL: Dogo Blames Fatigue For El-Kanemi Warriors’ Defeat To Abia Warriors

Kabir Dogo, Head Coach of El-Kanemi Warriors, has attributed his team’s 2-0 defeat to Abia Warriors in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 8 fixture in Umuahia to fatigue, Completesports.com reports.

Dogo also conceded superiority to Imama Amapakabo’s side, admitting that his team lost to a better side.

“Congratulations to Abia Warriors. We lost to a better side, as far as I’m concerned,” Dogo said after the match.

“We didn’t do too well in the first 45 minutes. But in the second half, we did better than we did in the first half.

“Maybe it was due to fatigue that we didn’t perform well in the first half. But in the second half, we picked up and improved. I think Abia Warriors showed the quality that earned them a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.”

Azubuike’s Brace Sinks El-Kanemi Warriors

Abia Warriors capitalised on El-Kanemi Warriors’ sluggish start, with Casmir Azubuike netting two quick-fire goals in the 23rd and 27th minutes to give the home side a 2-0 first-half lead.

Amapakabo’s men held firm in the second half, absorbing pressure from El-Kanemi Warriors, who poured forward in search of a comeback.

Focus Shifts To Wikki Tourists Clash

Asked about his Matchday 9 fixture against North-East rivals Wikki Tourists, Dogo said he would return home, analyse their performance against Abia Warriors, and plan a way forward.

“Let’s get home first. When we get home, we’ll review today’s match, identify where we went wrong, correct it, and then move on,” Dogo concluded.

By Sab Osuji



