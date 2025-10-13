Wilshere Appointed New Manager At Former English League Cup Champions

Former Arsenal and England star midfielder Jack Wilshere has been appointed new manager at League Two club Luton Town.

The 1988 English League Cup (Carabao Cup) title winners confirmed the appointment in a statement on their website on Monday.

“We are excited to announce the return of Jack Wilshere to Luton Town Football Club as our new first-team manager.

“The 33-year-old is back at the club where it all started for him in our Centre of Excellence, before joining Arsenal at the age of nine and embarking on an elite playing career that saw him win 34 England caps.

“Wilshere, who has held coaching positions in the Arsenal academy, as well as a short spell as Norwich City interim manager at the tail end of last season, is eager to get down to business at the club where he started his footballing journey as a youngster.

“Wilshere, of course, enjoyed a stellar career as a player, making 197 appearances for Arsenal, before spells at West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth and Aarhus GF.”

Speaking after his unveiling Wilshere said: “It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be named Luton Town manager.

“It feels like a full-circle moment for me. I was eight when I first came to Luton as a boy, so I guess you could say it’s fate that my first full-time club managerial position is at this club.

“I couldn’t be more delighted to be here – I can’t wait to manage this football club.”



