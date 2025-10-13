2026 WCQ: It’s Unfortunate Bafana Could Miss Out After All Their Hard Work –Ex-Super Eagles Star

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has said Bafana Bafana of South Africa missing next year’s FIFA World Cup would be unfortunate after all their hardwork.

South Africa were on the brink of making a first World Cup appearance since 2010 after leading Group C at some stage following their impressive performance.

But everything came crashing down after FIFA deducted three points from them after midfielder Teboho Mokoena was fielded despite being ineligible to play against Lesotho in the early stages of the qualifying campaign.

After the points deduction the 1996 AFCON title winners were held to a disappointing goalless draw with Zimbabwe on Friday, which leaves them in second place and two points off leaders Benin Republic.

Speaking on South Africa’s situation Akpeyi said on SuperSport: “It’s quite unfortunate that after all the hard work Bafana Bafana have put into this campaign, they’ve reached a point where they need to bring out the calculator.

“It’s unfortunate that they could lose all of this at the very end, but there’s still a chance.

“We never know what will happen in the final games, so we’re still giving Bafana Bafana the benefit of the doubt.”

The qualifiers will end on Tuesday, with Hugo Broos’ men hosting Rwanda in a must-win clash.

Also on Tuesday the Super Eagles will host Benin Republic in Uyo in another must-win encounter.

By James Agberebi



