NPFL: Nasarawa United Must Remain Humble Despite Unbeaten Run — Mangut

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut says it is important for his side to remain humble despite their impressive start to the season, reports Completesports.com.

The Solid Miners extended their unbeaten streak to seven games following a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Rangers at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday.

Rangers went in front through Wisdom Ebirim in the 19th minute.

Mangut’s side however rallied to win the game through goals from.Anas Yusuf and John Joshua.

Reflecting on the win, Mangut confessed that the opponent make things difficult for his side.

Mangut On Win Over Rangers

“I feel very happy with today’s result, more so that my team keeps improving everyday,” he told the club’s media.

“Today’s game might not too be smooth, however, you don’t expect all the games to be the same always, because your opponents too will have their own time.

Read Also:NPFL: Nasarawa United Maintain Unbeaten Streak, Kun Khalifat Beat Enyimba In Oriental Derby

“It was a shaky first-half, but we regrouped and the response from my boys was positive, and we were able to get the second goal, which eventually gave us the win.”

Thoughts On Officiating

Mangut also reflected on the officiating in the keenly contested encounter.

“We had some penalty calls but the referee is human, and there are instances where his decisions are final in the game. So, we leave that to him because he has his own judgement,” added the coach.

“I have different goal scorers in my team because I don’t build the team on a particular player. We train everyone to be a goal scorer and all of that. This makes the job easier for us.”

Next Target For Nasarawa United

The league leaders will travel to Lagos for their next game where they will take on Ikorodu City.

“Against Ikorodu City FC in our next game, we have built the confidence of the team so much so that we can win anywhere,” Mangut declared.

“It’s a long journey by road to Lagos State, we hope that the authorities concerned will look into this and ease the stress and fatigue for us, even though we don’t want to be dwelling on excuses as we want to be self-motivated and pushy to get our set goals.

Continental Ambition

“As for a continental ambition, I think the league is still fresh, even though we have gathered some important points after match-day eight.

“But we desire to hover around the top three positions at the end of the current campaign.”

By Adeboye Amosu



