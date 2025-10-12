NPFL: Nasarawa United Maintain Unbeaten Streak, Kun Khalifat Beat Enyimba In Oriental Derby

Leaders Nasarawa United extended their unbeaten streak to seven games after a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Rangers in Lafia on Sunday.

Wisdom Ebirim gave Rangers the lead in the 19th minute.

Last season’s top scorer, Anas Yusuf equalised for Nasarawa United from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute.

John Joshua netted the winning goal for the hosts two minutes after the hour mark.

Nasarawa United top the standings with 19 points from eight games.

Abia Warriors moved to second position on the table following a 2-0 win over El-kanemi Warriors in Umuahia.

Casmir Azubuike scored both goals for Imama Amapakabo’s side.

Enyimba dropped to third position on the table following a 1-0 defeat to Kun Khalifat in the oriental derby.

Ebuka Nwokorie netted the decisive goal for the hosts in the 69th minute.

The defeat was Enyimba’s first in the NPFL this season.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw by Shooting Stars.

Mustapha Jibrin opened scoring for Pillars in the ninth minute, while Adams Mustapha equalised for Shooting Stars deep into stoppage time.

Shooting Stars are now unbeaten in their last four games.

In Jos, Plateau United defeated Barau FC 2-0.

Amietimi Enewarikpemi and Vincent Temitope were the goal scorers for the Peace Boys.

Folarin Temitope scored the winning goal as Ikorodu City defeated Bendel Insurance 1-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Warri Wolves and Niger Tornadoes battled to a 1-1 draw in Ozoro.

Israel Oladejo gave Wolves the lead in the 18th minute, while Terdoo Shemagande equalised for the visitors 10 minutes later.

The encounter between Wikki Tourists and Kwara United also ended in a 1-1 draw.

Wikki Tourists scored the curtain raiser through Jonathan Mairiga in the 23rd minute,while Toheeb Gidado levelled for Kwara United one minute before the break.

FULL RESULTS

Katsina Utd 3-1 Remo Stars

Abia Warriors 2-0 El-Kanemi

Wolves 1-1 Tornadoes

Plateau Utd 2-0 Barau

Wikki 1-1 Kwara Utd

Kano Pillars 1-1 3SC

Kun Khalifat 1-0 Enyimba

Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Rangers

Ikorodu City 1-0 Bendel Insurance

By Adeboye Amosu



