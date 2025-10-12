EXCLUSIVE: NPFL — Boboye Set To Replace Odigie As Bayelsa United Head Coach

Bayelsa United are set to appoint Kennedy Boboye as their new Head Coach, replacing Monday Odigie, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

Boboye Emerges Favourite For Bayelsa United Job

The 51-year-old tactician was among three candidates — Monday Odigie, Eddy Dombraye and Kennedy Boboye — interviewed for the Restoration Boys’ top job before the start of the 2025/2026 NPFL season.

Odigie, who had stepped down from his role as Bendel Insurance Head Coach at the end of the 2024/2025 campaign, was initially chosen for the Bayelsa United post. However, his resignation last week left the position vacant, prompting the management of the 2009 NPFL champions to turn to former Plateau United boss Boboye as a suitable replacement.

Official Appointment Date Set For October 13

Sources within the Yenagoa-based club told Completesports.com that Boboye will officially assume duty on Monday, 13 October 2025, after the team’s matchday 8 clash against Rivers United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that Boboye has already held talks with Bayelsa United Chairman, Tarilaye Amankwe, in Port Harcourt and is expected to be in the stands to watch the encounter against Finidi George’s Rivers United.

Okorowanta Endorses Boboye Appointment

Former Nigeria international and current Bayelsa United Team Manager, Tarila Okorowanta, expressed his support for Boboye’s upcoming appointment, describing him as “the coach after my heart.”

“Boboye is the man we need. He’s been with the chairman since we arrived here. They’ve held talks, and we just hope everything works out well,” Okorowanta told Completesports.com on Sunday.

When called, Kennedy Boboye’s mobile phone was switched off, while Chairman Tarilaye Amankwe hung up after exchanging greetings when reached for confirmation.

Boboye’s Track Record Of Success

Boboye has a proven record of success in the Nigerian top flight. He guided Plateau United to their first-ever NPFL title in 2017, and later led Akwa United to another league triumph in 2019.

The experienced coach has also managed Heartland, Sunshine Stars, Abia Warriors and Remo Stars.

Bayelsa United’s Current Form

Bayelsa United currently sit 14th on the 2025/2026 NPFL table with eight points from seven matches, heading into Sunday’s matchday 8 fixture against Rivers United.

The club will next host Kun Khalifat FC in a matchday 9 clash, which could mark Kennedy Boboye’s official debut as Head Coach of the Restoration Boys.

By Sab Osuji



