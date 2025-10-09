NPFL: Bayelsa United Chairman Denies Knowledge Of Odigie’s Reported Resignation

Executive Chairman of Bayelsa United, Tarilaye Amankwe, has told Completesports.com that he is not aware of the reported resignation of the Restoration Boys’ Head Coach, Monday Odigie.

Amankwe said on Wednesday morning that, as far as he is concerned, Odigie remains the club’s head coach.

“As we speak now (Wednesday morning, 8 October, 2025), I’ve not received any communication from him whatsoever,” Amankwe stated emphatically.

“So, as far as I’m concerned, Monday Odigie remains the Head Coach of Bayelsa United,” he reaffirmed.

Monday Odigie’s Reported Resignation Follows Disappointing Results

Monday Odigie, a former Nigeria U-17 Golden Eaglets Assistant Coach, reportedly stepped down from his managerial role at the 2009 NPFL champions after the Restoration Boys’ 1-1 draw against Ikorodu City in a Matchday 7 fixture.

That result followed another 1-1 draw against Bendel Insurance at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, in a Matchday 5 encounter.

Following Odigie’s alleged departure, Meremu Okara, his assistant, has taken charge of the team on an interim basis.

Club Yet To Receive Official Notification

When asked about the club’s next step regarding Odigie’s replacement, Amankwe said he could not comment since neither he nor the club had received official notification of any resignation.

“I’m the chairman of Bayelsa United. Nobody has told me he’s left. Also, there’s no record of any correspondence available to the club that the coach has resigned.

I cannot begin to pre-empt anything. Odigie remains our coach for now,” Amankwe said.

Monday Odigie: Insider Source Claims State Government Employment Link

CompleteSports.com investigations, however, revealed that Odigie, who succeeded Ladan Bosso, may have quit the club in a similar fashion to Bosso—despite having one year left on his two-year contract.

An insider, who preferred not to be named, disclosed that Odigie was employed directly by the Bayelsa State Government, leaving the club management “handicapped under the circumstances.”

By Sab Osuji



