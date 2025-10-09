Abiodun Bags Another Award In NWSL

Washington Spirit midfielder Deborah Abiodun has bagged the Assist of the Week award in the National Women’s Soccer League, NWSL, reports Completesports.com.

Abiodun delivered a superb assist for Rosemonde Kouassi to open scoring for Washington Spirit against San Diego in a league clash on Sunday.

Washington Spirit won the keenly contested encounter 2-1.

The 21-year-old it would be recalled won the NWSL Rookie of the Month award last week.

The Nigeria international has made six league appearances for Spirit this season.

Abiodun joined Adrián González’s side in January but was immediately loaned out to USL Super League side, Dallas Trinity FC.

She was recalled by Washington Spirit this summer.

By Adeboye Amosu



