Galatasaray Reopen Talks Over January Transfer Move For Super Eagles Star

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray have reopened talks over January transfer move for Super Eagles and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

According to Fanatik, Galatasaray are not giving up on Lookman, who was at the top of Okan Buruk’s transfer list after being highly sought after in the summer, but couldn’t secure him.

It’s understood that the Yellow-Reds’ management is continuing contact with Lookman and will make a formal offer to the club during the winter transfer window.

Lookman was linked with several clubs during the summer transfer window but nothing materialized.

The reigning African Player of the Year even tried to force a move to Inter Milan but Atalanta stood their ground concerning the transfer fee.

Lookman began his career in the Charlton youth academy and transferred to Everton for €10 million at the age of 20.

Also Read: 2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Lost Concentration After Argentina’s Early Goal –Lawal

Leipzig then loaned Lookman out, securing €18 million for the Nigerian forward when he was 22. The German club loaned him to Fulham and Leicester.

In the summer of 2022, Atalanta signed Lookman for €11 million. The star player also dazzled with 52 goals and 25 assists in 121 appearances for Atalanta.



