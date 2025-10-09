2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Will Fight Till The End- Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong says the team will keep pushing to earn a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria will face the Crocodiles of Lesotho, and neighbours Benin Republic in their last two games of the qualifiers on Friday, and early next week.

Eric Chelle’s side sit in third position in Group C with 11 points three adrift leaders Benin and South Africa.

The West Africans must win their last two games and pray for a favourable result elsewhere to qualify for the global soccer fiesta.

Troost-Ekong’s Rallying Call

Despite the enormity of the task before the team, Troost-Ekong insisted they will keep pushing to achieve their objective.

“We’re optimistic, and we’re always going to fight till the end,” Troost-Ekong told the Super Eagles media.

“We believe and we’re never going to stop believing, two important games, Friday, the first one, and after that we get back to Nigeria. Our focus now is on Lesotho.

“The boys are in camp, focused, and the spirit is high. It’s been the same for us; we have to win this game. We are very optimistic and focused on the game on Friday.”

By Adeboye Amosu



