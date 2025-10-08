2025 U-20 W/Cup: 5 Major Talking Points From Flying Eagles’ Group Games

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles secured a place in the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile following a hard-fought battles in the Group F where they lost 1–0 to Norway, beat Saudi Arabia 3–2 and drew 1–1 with Colombia.

Under the guidance of Head Coach, Aliyu Zubairu, the seven-time African champions earned four points from three group games, advancing to the knockout stage as one of the best four third-placed teams.

As the Flying Eagles prepare to face Argentina tonight (Wednesday, October 8) in a high-stakes Round of 16 clash in Santiago, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU takes a closer look at the five major talking points from Nigeria’s group stage campaign.

Flying Eagles’ Profligacy in Front of Goal

The Flying Eagles registered four goals in their three group stage matches, with two of them coming from the penalty spot, both confidently converted by captain Daniel Bameyi.

Despite dominating possession in their opening 1-0 loss to Norway, the Nigerians were let down by poor finishing. The story was similar in their final group fixture against Colombia, where they struck the woodwork three times and squandered several clear-cut opportunities.

Read Also:2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Stars Missing As FIFA Picks Seven Stars from Group Stage

Their most productive outing came in the 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia, in which they finally found some rhythm and scored twice from open play. However, inconsistency in front of goal remains a major concern heading into the knockout rounds.

Captain Bameyi Proving a True Leader

At just 19 years old, Daniel Bameyi is participating in his second consecutive U-20 World Cup, and his experience has been invaluable. Calm under pressure, the defender has shown both leadership and composure, scoring crucial goals against Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

Beyond his contributions on the scoresheet, Bameyi has been a commanding presence at the heart of Nigeria’s defence, making vital tackles and clearances. His efforts earned him the Man of the Match award in the win against Saudi Arabia.

Suleiman and Maigana Shine as True Gems

Sani Suleiman, who was omitted from Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Argentina under then coach Ladan Bosso, has returned with a point to prove.

Now playing for AS Trenčín in Slovakia, the winger has lit up the tournament in Chile with his electrifying dribbles, pace, and creativity. He provided a delightful assist in the victory over Saudi Arabia and was deservedly named Man of the Match in that encounter.

Meanwhile, right winger Tana Maigana has also impressed with his direct play and attacking flair. The performances of both players suggest a bright future for Nigeria’s next generation of football talents.

Flying Eagles’ Leaky Defence a Growing Concern

Head coach Aliyu Zubairu still has work to do on the team’s defensive organisation, as the Flying Eagles failed to keep a clean sheet in all three group matches.

The same issue plagued the side at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations earlier this year in Egypt, where they finished third.

Read Also:2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Arrive Santiago For Knockout Tie With Argentina

With the competition now entering its knockout phase, defensive discipline will be key if the Flying Eagles are to avoid an early exit against stronger opposition.

Flying Eagles Striker Arierhi Still Searching for Form

Salim Arierhi of Lillestrom SK (Norway) has struggled to replicate the form that made him joint top scorer at the WAFU B U-20 Championship last year, where Nigeria lifted the trophy.

The forward managed just one goal at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt and has yet to find the net in Chile, despite coming close on a few occasions.

With tougher tests ahead, Zubairu will be hoping his main striker rediscovers his scoring touch when it matters most.



