2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Arrive Santiago For Knockout Tie With Argentina

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have arrived Santiago, Chile, venue of their FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 clash with Argentina on Wednesday.

The Flying Eagles arrival was confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a post on their X handle on Tuesday.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu-led side finished third in Group F after they held Colombia to a 1-1 draw in their final preliminary stage encounter on Monday.

A late penalty converted by captain Daniel Bamayi helped Nigeria rescue a point and also finishbas one of the best third placed teams.

After losing 1-0 to Norway in their opening group match, the Nigerian team bounced back with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles will train at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos on Tuesday as they prepare for the all-important game against the Argentines.

The last time Nigeria faced Argentina at the U-20 World Cup was in 2023 when the South American football giants hosted the tournament.

It was also in the round of 16 stage which saw the Flying Eagles triumph 2-0.



