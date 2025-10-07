2025 U-17 WWC: Flamingos To Face Paraguay, New Zealand In Friendlies

Nigeria’s Flamingos will face New Zealand, and Paraguay in friendlies ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans will file out against New Zealand in the first friendly on Friday, 10 October.

Bankole Olowokore’s side will do battle with Paraguay in the second friendly four days later.

The Flamingos will move to the FIFA Hotel in Rabat after the friendly with Paraguay.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: ‘It’s Tight Situation For Eagles, But Anything Can Still Happen’ –Adepoju

The players and their officials are expected to travel to Morocco for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

They will depart Abuja via Royal Air Maroc in the morning.

Nigeria will face Canada, France, and Samoa in Group D.

The Flamingos will open their campaign against Canada on Sunday, 19 October.

By Adeboye Amosu



