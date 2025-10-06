2026 WCQ: 'It's Tight Situation For Eagles, But Anything Can Still Happen' --Adepoju

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju believes the Super Eagles still have an outside chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup despite the team’s tight situation in Group C.

FIFA Deducts Three Points From South Africa

Recall that last week FIFA deducted three points from South Africa, thereby throwing the group open, but walking through it depends entirely on Nigeria.



The Super Eagles face Lesotho away on October 10 before hosting the Benin Republic in Uyo on October 14. Victory in both matches is non-negotiable. Discipline, tactical sharpness, and ruthless finishing will define whether the lifeline leads to redemption or regret.

It’s Not Over Yet For Eagles

Speaking with Completesports.com, Adepoju, who won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, stated that there is still a mathematical chance for the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

“With what I have found out recently, I think we are three points behind South Africa, with two matches to go. Benin are in the picture too.



“So it’s a very tight situation for the Super Eagles, but nothing is impossible because mathematically we cannot say it’s over for Nigeria. We got to this situation, and we just have to wait till the end. I just pray and hope that we will be able to win the two matches against Lesotho and Benin and see what will happen at the end.



“The games we failed to win at home also contributed to where we are right now. I mean, if we couldn’t win our matches at home, those two points that we lost at home, if added to what we have right now, would put us ahead of South Africa and Benin.”

By Augustine Akhilomen



