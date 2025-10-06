Close Menu
    World Football

    Reece James Withdraws From England Squad After Picking Up Injury Against Liverpool

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Chelsea captain Reece James has withdrawn from the England squad for this month’s international fixtures after picking up an injury against Liverpool, BBC Sport reports.

    The defender had been named in Thomas Tuchel’s original squad for the October internationals against Wales and Latvia.

    In his absence, Manchester City midfielder Nico O’Reilly has received his first senior England call-up, moving up from the Under-21s squad.

    England face Wales at Wembley on Thursday, 9 October in an Alzheimer’s Society International before travelling to Riga to take on Latvia in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, 14 October.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.