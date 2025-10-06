Reece James Withdraws From England Squad After Picking Up Injury Against Liverpool

Chelsea captain Reece James has withdrawn from the England squad for this month’s international fixtures after picking up an injury against Liverpool, BBC Sport reports.

The defender had been named in Thomas Tuchel’s original squad for the October internationals against Wales and Latvia.

In his absence, Manchester City midfielder Nico O’Reilly has received his first senior England call-up, moving up from the Under-21s squad.

England face Wales at Wembley on Thursday, 9 October in an Alzheimer’s Society International before travelling to Riga to take on Latvia in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, 14 October.



