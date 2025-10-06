2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Open Camp In Polokwane For Lesotho Clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have opened camp in Polokwane, South Africa ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday nine encounter with the Crocodiles of Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.

The technical crew led by head coach Eric Chelle, and back room staff arrived Polokwane on Monday.

They are camped at the magnificent Ranch Hotel in the city.

The invited players are also expected to start arriving camp today.

Some of the players are already in Johannesburg where they will connect a flight to Polokwane, according to the team’s media officer, Promise Efoghe.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will hold their first official training session ahead of the crucial fixture on Tuesday.

Nigeria will take on the Crocodiles at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on Friday. The game will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

The Super Eagles will host the Squirrels of Benin Republic in their final qualifying campaign at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



