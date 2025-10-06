2025 U-20 WC: Determination, Teamwork Key To Our Draw With Colombia –Flying Eagles Star, Sani

Suleiman Sani has said determination and teamwork was vital in the Flying Eagles’ 1-1 draw with Colombia.

The Flying Eagles progressed to the round of 16 after coming from behind to hold Colombia to a draw in their final Group F game at the U-20 World Cup in Chile.

A late Daniel Bamayi penalty secured the draw for the Flying Eagles and cemented their place as one of the third best places teams.

Qualification to the round of 16 means they will now face six-time U-20 World Cup title winners Argentina on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, Sani will not feature after he received his second yellow card after getting booked against Saudi Arabia.

The winger, who was unlucky not to get on the score sheet after his effort hit the cross bar, praised his teammates for their performance.

“I’m very happy that we qualified for the knockout stage,” he said after the game.

“Determination and teamwork helped us to get the result against Colombia and now we are through. Hopefully we will not struggle the way we struggled in the group stage and even though I will not be part of them (against Argentina) I trust my teammates not to disappoint.”



