Guardiola Gives Update On Rodri Injury

Rodri is expected to be out for two-three weeks after being forced off during Manchester City’s win at Brentford.

The Spanish midfielder sunk to the ground in the 20th minute of the 1-0 triumph and was holding the back of his right leg.

He was then removed from the pitch in the 22nd minute for countryman Nico Gonzalez.

Rodri has played six out of a possible nine games for City this season having missed almost the entirety of the previous campaign with an ACL and meniscus injury.

Thankfully for Rodri and City, this latest strain won’t keep him out for an extended period of time.

Guardiola said after the game”I remember the press conference [asking] why I substitute Rodri in Monaco. ‘Why do this, why do that?’ I would love to have Rodri every three days but after one year it happens all the time, it is so demanding.

“That is why we tried to be gentle, play 60-65 minutes but it cannot happen more.

Also Read: Odegaard Withdraws From Norway Squad After Sustaining Injury In Arsenal Vs West Ham

“It is muscular so two weeks or three weeks. Of course I don’t want to lose him even a little bit but it is a pity because he is such an important player. We tried to take care of him but it is what it is.”

Guardiola was criticised for bringing Rodri off on the hour during City’s Champions League clash with Monaco during the week, which saw the 2023 European champions miss out on a win in extra time.



