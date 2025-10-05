Odegaard Withdraws From Norway Squad After Sustaining Injury In Arsenal Vs West Ham

Arsenal have confirmed that captain Martin Odegaard has been withdrawn from Norway’s national team squad for upcoming friendlies against Israel and New Zealand, following a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury to his left knee.

Odegaard sustained the injury in the first half of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League victory over West Ham United.

Arsenal, in a statement on Sunday, said:”Martin Odegaard has been withdrawn from the Norway national team for their upcoming matches against Israel and New Zealand after sustaining a medial collateral ligament injury to his left knee during the first half in Saturday’s win over West Ham United.

“Martin will continue to be assessed and treated by our medical team at Sobha Realty Training Centre during the international window, with the aim of a return to action as soon as possible.”

Mikel Arteta had reinstated Odegaard to the starting lineup after a series of impactful bench roles, but a midfield challenge forced his 28th-minute exit, with Martin Zubimendi stepping in seamlessly.



