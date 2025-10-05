NPFL: Nasarawa United Want Continental Ticket — Garba

Nasarawa United striker Mohammed Garba says the team is targeting a continental ticket this season, reports Completesports.com.

The Solid Miners extended their unbeaten streak to six games following a 1-0 away win against Bendel Insurance at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday.

Garba scored the decisive goal deep into stoppage time.

The Lafia club currently occupy top spot on the table with 16 points from seven games.

Read Also:NPFL: Ikhenoba Blames Bendel Insurance’s Home Defeat On Loss Of Concentration

Garba expressed his excitement on scoring the winning goal,and revealed his team’s expectations for the season.

“Coming off the bench to score the only goal that gave my team the win today makes me feel truly excited,” Garba told the club’s media.

“I am happy for my team, and we hope to keep winning because we are chasing a continental slot at the end of the season.

“Before today’s game, I had told my teammates that if I was given a chance on this turf, I would score, and I am glad I did.

“I love natural grass, and the Sam Ogbemudia Stadium provided the perfect setting to make my expectation come real.”

By Adeboye Amosu



