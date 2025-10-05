NPFL: Ikhenoba Blames Bendel Insurance’s Home Defeat On Loss Of Concentration

Ikhenoba Reflects On Costly Late Defeat to Nasarawa United At Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City

Under-fire Bendel Insurance Head Coach, Greg Ikhenoba, has attributed his team’s 1-0 defeat to Nasarawa United in a Matchday 7 NPFL 2025/2026 fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, to a loss of concentration, Completesports.com reports.

Garba Mohammed’s stoppage-time strike handed The Solid Miners all three points and piled more pressure on Ikhenoba, who had earlier been handed an ultimatum by the club’s hierarchy.

‘We Lost Focus At A Critical Moment’ — Ikhenoba

“We lost the match due to lack of concentration, and there is nothing we can do now to change the result,” Coach Ikhenoba said emotionally. “Congratulations to the winning team.

“As a matter of fact, nobody in this kind of situation will be happy. So, I’m not happy at all. This is not the result I expected. I keep telling the boys to stay focused until the end — otherwise, you get punished for your mistakes.

“We made a lot of mistakes and couldn’t take our chances, especially in the first half, and we paid dearly for it in the end. I hope we learn from this.”

Coach Eyes Redemption Against Ikorodu City

Ikhenoba expressed optimism that Bendel Insurance could bounce back when they face Ikorodu City FC in Lagos next week.

“We just need to stay focused and work harder. Who knows? It is possible for us to make up for this home loss in Lagos. Anything can happen in football,” he added.

‘Please Keep Faith With Us’ — Ikhenoba Appeals To Fans

The Benin Arsenals gaffer also appealed to fans, supporters, and stakeholders to remain patient and continue backing the team despite the setback.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to our fans and other stakeholders to still keep faith with us. They should exercise patience — we will make them happy. We understand how disappointed they are right now.

“We are all in it together, but I believe we will get back on our feet again,” he said.

By Sab Osuji



