NPFL: Bendel Insurance Boss Hails Governor Otti Over N10m Gift After Enyimba Clash

Bendel Insurance General Manager, Charles Ihimekpen, has commended Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, for gifting the club ₦10 million in Aba despite their 3-2 defeat to Enyimba in a Matchday 5 NPFL tie, Completesports.com reports.

Governor Otti Gifts Enyimba And Bendel Insurance Players Money

Governor Otti rewarded Enyimba with ₦30 million for scoring three goals against Bendel Insurance in the match, while also giving ₦10 million to the Benin-based side.

Ihimekpen confirmed the gesture from the Abia State Governor, describing it as “executive generosity.”

“The Governor was so magnanimous and we sincerely appreciate and commend him for that,” the Bendel Insurance boss said.

Governor Impressed By NPFL Quality

“The Governor was highly impressed by the quality of the match Enyimba and Bendel Insurance played.

Read Also:CAFCC: Abia Warriors Train On Enyimba’s Astro Turf Ahead ‘Battle Of Bamako’ Vs Djoliba

“He was happy with the overall standard of the NPFL from what he saw at the stadium—the crowd, the game—that made him feel so delighted.”

Enyimba Break Four-Year Home Jinx

Completesports.com reports that Governor Otti was at the Enyimba Stadium for the first time this season to watch the People’s Elephant host Bendel Insurance.

Enyimba came from behind twice to secure a 3-2 victory, defeating Bendel Insurance in Aba for the first time in four seasons.

Insurance End Enyimba’s Clean Sheet

Bendel Insurance became the first team to score against the nine-time NPFL champions this term.

Despite conceding, Enyimba remain top of the table with 11 points from three wins and two draws in five matches.

By Sab Osuji



