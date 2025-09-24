Europa League: Iheanacho’s Strike Earns Celtic 1-1 Draw At Red Star Belgrade

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho continued his impressive goals contribution for Celtic, after scoring in their 1-1 draw at Red Star Belgrade in the first round of matches of the Europa League on Wednesday.

Iheanacho had an assist in Celtic’s 4-0 win at Partick Thistle in the Scottish League Cup at the weekend.

In the game before the Cup tie with Partick, Iheanacho netted a stoppage time penalty as Celtic edged out Kilmarnock in the league.

After coming on in the 46th minute, the Super Eagles star got on the score sheet on 55 minutes to put Celtic ahead.

Benjamin Nygren produced an inspired piece of play in the build-up, weaving his way towards the edge of the box from the right wing before threading the ball through to Iheanacho, whose superb touch and finish sparked wild celebrations amongst the Celtic support.

However, 10 minutes later Red Star equalised from a corner which was headed towards the back post before being swept back in to the six-yard box where Marko Anautović was waiting to divert it in to the back of the net.

Iheanacho then found himself with another massive chance with just under 20 minutes left to play when he got a pass in the box, but was denied by piece of brave goalkeeping from Red Star shot stopper.

The draw against Red Star means Celtic are in ninth place in the table.

Iheanacho’s impressive form would be good news for the Super Eagles coaching crew ahead of next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

The former Manchester City and Leicester City star was not part of the Eagles squad that faced Rwanda and South Africa on matchdays seven and eight.



By James Agberebi



