Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    WAFU B U-17 Championship: Golden Eaglets Thrash Benin To Move Top Of Group B

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets thrashed Benin Republic 4-1 in their opening fixture at the ongoing WAFU B U-17 Championship on Wednesday.

    George Agha bagged a hat-trick for Nigeria in the Group B encounter played at the Stade du Lycee Scientifique, Yammosoukro.

    Agha opened scoring for the Golden Eaglets in the fourth minute, while David Edeh doubled the advantage two minutes later.

    Manu Garba’s side scored two more goals through Agha in the 14th and 31st minute respectively.

    Read Also:WAFU B U-17 Championship: Golden Eaglets Begin Title Quest Against Benin

    Jeremy Zannou pulled a goal back for Benin Republic on the dot of 45 minutes.

    The Golden Eaglets top the group with three points, same as Burkina Faso, who have an inferior goal difference.

    Nigeria will face the Baby Stallions on Saturday to determine who will top Group B.

    Benin Republic have already been eliminated been from the competition following their second defeat.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.