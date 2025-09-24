WAFU B U-17 Championship: Golden Eaglets Thrash Benin To Move Top Of Group B

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets thrashed Benin Republic 4-1 in their opening fixture at the ongoing WAFU B U-17 Championship on Wednesday.

George Agha bagged a hat-trick for Nigeria in the Group B encounter played at the Stade du Lycee Scientifique, Yammosoukro.

Agha opened scoring for the Golden Eaglets in the fourth minute, while David Edeh doubled the advantage two minutes later.

Manu Garba’s side scored two more goals through Agha in the 14th and 31st minute respectively.

Jeremy Zannou pulled a goal back for Benin Republic on the dot of 45 minutes.

The Golden Eaglets top the group with three points, same as Burkina Faso, who have an inferior goal difference.

Nigeria will face the Baby Stallions on Saturday to determine who will top Group B.

Benin Republic have already been eliminated been from the competition following their second defeat.

