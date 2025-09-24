WAFU B U-17 Championship: Golden Eaglets Begin Title Quest Against Benin

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will begin their campaign at the ongoing 2025 WAFU B U-17 Championship against Benin Republic on Wednesday (today).

The Group B encounter will hold at the Stade du Lycee Scientifique, Yammosoukro.

Benin Republic lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso in their opening fixture of the competition on Sunday.

Another defeat will see Benin exit the competition.

The competition is the qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, at which Africa’s flag-bearers to the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup finals in Qatar will be decided.

The Golden Eaglets finished third at the last edition of the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu




