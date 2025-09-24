Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    WAFU B U-17 Championship: Golden Eaglets Begin Title Quest Against Benin

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will begin their campaign at the ongoing 2025 WAFU B U-17 Championship against Benin Republic on Wednesday (today).

    The Group B encounter will hold at the Stade du Lycee Scientifique, Yammosoukro.

    Benin Republic lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso in their opening fixture of the competition on Sunday.

    Read Also:Flying Eagles Pip Australia 3-1 In Pre-World Cup Friendly

    Another defeat will see Benin exit the competition.

    The competition is the qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, at which Africa’s flag-bearers to the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup finals in Qatar will be decided.

    The Golden Eaglets finished third at the last edition of the competition.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.