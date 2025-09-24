CAFCC: Abia Warriors Train On Enyimba’s Astro Turf Ahead ‘Battle Of Bamako’ Vs Djoliba

Abia Warriors on Tuesday evening wrapped up a two-day training session on the astro turf in Aba, as Imama Amapakabo’s side prepare for the decisive return leg of the First Round of the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup against Djoliba FC of Mali this weekend in Bamako, Completesports.com reports.

The first leg ended 1–1 on Sunday, 21 September 2025, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, a result that placed the Nigerians in a difficult position regarding qualification for the Second Round.

Tactical Move To Master Synthetic Pitch

Fully aware that the return leg would be played on an astro turf in Bamako, Abia Warriors opted to train at the Enyimba Stadium to adapt better to the synthetic surface.

Enyimba graciously obliged, with coach Stanley Eguma slightly adjusting his club’s training programme on the pitch to accommodate their sister club.

Abia Warriors Departs Nigeria For Decisive Battle

On Wednesday morning, Abia Warriors departed Umuahia for Lagos, en route to Mali, ahead of the crucial return leg on Saturday, 27 September 2025.

“We’ve trained on the synthetic pitch in Aba. We’re now on our way to Lagos, and from there we’ll travel to Mali,” striker Sunday Megwo told Completesports.com on Wednesday morning.

“We’ve a mission to accomplish in Mali. We won’t disappoint Nigerians,” Megwo promised.

By Sab Osuji



