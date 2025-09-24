Close Menu
    Flying Eagles Pip Australia 3-1 In Pre-World Cup Friendly

    Adeboye Amosu

    The Flying Eagles of Nigeria defeated Australia 3-1 in a friendly at the Complejo Deportivo Ruca Mapu in Santiago, reports Completesports.com.

    Tahir Maigana, Achichi Oseer, and Charles Agada were on target for Nigeria in the game.

    The Flying Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Chile in their first test game last week Saturday.

    Aliyu Zubairu’s side will now head to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in confident mood after an impressive display.

    The seven-time African champions will open their campaign against Norway next week Monday.

    Colombia and Saudi Arabia are the other countries in the group.

    The U-20 World Cup will start in Chile on Saturday.

